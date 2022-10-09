Zeus Finance Price Tops $0.0000 (ZEUS)

Zeus Finance (ZEUS) traded 91.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Zeus Finance has traded 91.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeus Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zeus Finance has a market cap of $39.21 and approximately $41,460.00 worth of Zeus Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zeus Finance Token Profile

Zeus Finance launched on February 28th, 2022. Zeus Finance’s total supply is 20,456,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Zeus Finance’s official Twitter account is @zeusfinanceorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeus Finance is zeusfinance.org. Zeus Finance’s official message board is medium.com/the-olympus-post.

Zeus Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeus Finance (ZEUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Zeus Finance has a current supply of 20,456,743 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zeus Finance is 0.00003921 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeusfinance.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeus Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeus Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeus Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

