Zigcoin Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.11 or 1.00000600 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003480 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Zigcoin is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 tokens. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly?lang=en. The official website for Zigcoin is zignaly.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zigcoin (ZIG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zigcoin has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 421,534,211.6 in circulation. The last known price of Zigcoin is 0.00893122 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $396,131.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zignaly.com/.”

