Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

