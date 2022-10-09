ZINC Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $4,629.10 and approximately $25.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZINC

ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

ZINC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC (ZINC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ZINC has a current supply of 22,879,998.99613781 with 5,583,588.22618437 in circulation. The last known price of ZINC is 0.00082774 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zinc.work/.”

