Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $72.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

