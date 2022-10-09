Zipmex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.82 Million (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipmex token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges.

About Zipmex

Zipmex is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 tokens. Zipmex’s official message board is medium.com/@zipmex. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex. Zipmex’s official website is www.zipmex.com.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “Zipmex (ZMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zipmex has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zipmex is 0.13412716 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,006.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zipmex.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

