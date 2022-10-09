ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Down 1.6%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 22,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 235,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

ZK International Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) by 207.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

