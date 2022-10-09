Zodium (ZODI) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Zodium (ZODI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Zodium has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Zodium token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zodium has a market capitalization of $5,029.59 and $50,974.00 worth of Zodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Zodium

Zodium’s genesis date was November 29th, 2021. Zodium’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. The official website for Zodium is www.zodium.io. Zodium’s official Twitter account is @zodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zodium is medium.com/@zodium.

Buying and Selling Zodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Zodium (ZODI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zodium has a current supply of 888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zodium is 0.00201484 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $102,863.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zodium.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

