Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

