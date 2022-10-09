ZoidPay Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.49 Million (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZoidPay has a total market cap of $37.49 million and approximately $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoidPay token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZoidPay Token Profile

ZoidPay’s genesis date was May 15th, 2018. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 tokens. The official website for ZoidPay is www.zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official message board is medium.com/zoidcoin-network. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @zoidpay.

ZoidPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay (ZPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Elrond platform. ZoidPay has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZoidPay is 0.11084955 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,498.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zoidpay.com/.”

