Zombie World Z Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88,504.01 (ZWZ)

Zombie World Z (ZWZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Zombie World Z has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Zombie World Z has a total market cap of $88,504.01 and $43,312.00 worth of Zombie World Z was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zombie World Z token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zombie World Z alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zombie World Z Token Profile

Zombie World Z’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. Zombie World Z’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,291,000 tokens. The official message board for Zombie World Z is zombieworldz.substack.com. Zombie World Z’s official website is zombieworldz.io. Zombie World Z’s official Twitter account is @zwz_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zombie World Z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zombie World Z (ZWZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zombie World Z has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zombie World Z is 0.00198363 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $145.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zombieworldz.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zombie World Z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zombie World Z should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zombie World Z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zombie World Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zombie World Z and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.