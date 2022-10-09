Zomfi Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (ZOMFI)

Zomfi (ZOMFI) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Zomfi has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Zomfi token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zomfi has a market capitalization of $25,496.03 and $14,059.00 worth of Zomfi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zomfi Token Profile

Zomfi was first traded on October 27th, 2021. Zomfi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,325,000 tokens. The official website for Zomfi is www.zomfi.org. The Reddit community for Zomfi is https://reddit.com/r/zomfi. Zomfi’s official Twitter account is @zomfitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zomfi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zomfi (ZOMFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zomfi has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zomfi is 0.00301189 USD and is down -9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,339.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zomfi.org/.”

