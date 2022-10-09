ZONE Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZONE)

ZONE (ZONE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ZONE token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZONE has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZONE has a total market capitalization of $123,310.67 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of ZONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZONE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZONE Profile

ZONE launched on October 31st, 2021. ZONE’s total supply is 27,806,250 tokens. ZONE’s official Twitter account is @xtz_esports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZONE is https://reddit.com/r/ZoneGameFi. ZONE’s official website is www.zone.game.

Buying and Selling ZONE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZONE (ZONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Algorand platform. ZONE has a current supply of 27,806,250 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZONE is 0.00443042 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,081.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zone.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.