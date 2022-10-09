Zoo Token (ZOOT) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Zoo Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $266,941.37 and $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token Profile

Zoo Token’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 50,660,382,009,190,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,610,183,401,917,800 tokens. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io. The Reddit community for Zoo Token is https://reddit.com/r/zootoken. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @zootokenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zoo Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoo Token (ZOOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zoo Token has a current supply of 50,660,382,009,190,370 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zoo Token is 0 USD and is down -14.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $185.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zootoken.io/.”

