ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s launch date was April 15th, 2021. ZooKeeper’s total supply is 257,214,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,147,968 tokens. The official website for ZooKeeper is www.zoo.one. ZooKeeper’s official message board is blog.zoo.one. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/zooecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @zooecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooKeeper (ZOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Wanchain platform. ZooKeeper has a current supply of 256,879,186.14213908. The last known price of ZooKeeper is 0.01271397 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $160,378.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.Zoo.One.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

