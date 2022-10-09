ZoomSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,100.00 (ZM)

ZoomSwap (ZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One ZoomSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZoomSwap has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ZoomSwap has a market capitalization of $73,172.44 and approximately $14,100.00 worth of ZoomSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZoomSwap Token Profile

ZoomSwap’s total supply is 13,858,046 tokens. ZoomSwap’s official Twitter account is @zoomswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZoomSwap’s official website is zoomswap.io. ZoomSwap’s official message board is zoomswap.medium.com.

ZoomSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoomSwap (ZM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the IoTex platform. ZoomSwap has a current supply of 13,858,046 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZoomSwap is 0.00527591 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $338.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zoomswap.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoomSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoomSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZoomSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

