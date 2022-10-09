ZorgApp (ZORG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZorgApp (ZORG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ZorgApp token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZorgApp has a total market capitalization of $8.55 and $29,633.00 worth of ZorgApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZorgApp has traded up 97.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ZorgApp

ZorgApp’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. ZorgApp’s total supply is 1,624,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,000,000 tokens. ZorgApp’s official Twitter account is @zorg_app. The official message board for ZorgApp is medium.com/@zorgwallet. The official website for ZorgApp is zorgapp.tech.

Buying and Selling ZorgApp

According to CryptoCompare, “ZorgApp (ZORG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. ZorgApp has a current supply of 1,624,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZorgApp is 0.00000001 USD and is up 95.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zorgapp.tech/.”

