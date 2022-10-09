ZORT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,307.00 (ZORT)

ZORT (ZORT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ZORT has a total market capitalization of $26.84 million and $34,307.00 worth of ZORT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZORT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZORT has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

ZORT Coin Profile

ZORT launched on May 24th, 2021. ZORT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ZORT is zort.com. ZORT’s official Twitter account is @zortworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZORT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORT is a tradable ERC20 token, when it's burned or staked, the user is rewarded with a power bonus on the Zort Network.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZORT using one of the exchanges listed above.

