Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.62.

Zscaler Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $170.09 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

