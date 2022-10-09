Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.62.

Zscaler Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $170.09 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

