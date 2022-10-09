Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of ZS opened at $170.09 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.62.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zscaler by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

