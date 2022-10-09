Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.62.

Zscaler Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.51. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

