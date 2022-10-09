Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

Zumiez Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $420.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,120 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

