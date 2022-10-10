0Chain (ZCN) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $14.24 million and $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.71 or 0.99989096 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003338 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022526 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

