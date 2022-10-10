12,055 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $305,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $438,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NAPR opened at $33.65 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

