13,470 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 282,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 555.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 130,544 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

