1,692 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,109,000 after acquiring an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $147.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average is $170.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.