1irstcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,606.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $8.47 million and $6,606.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstcoin is medium.com/@1irstcoin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin (FST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1irstcoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,681,739.68322 in circulation. The last known price of 1irstcoin is 0.18571786 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,339.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1irstcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

