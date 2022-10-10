2,253 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

IYM opened at $110.85 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $154.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58.

