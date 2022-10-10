2,557 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $68.99 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

