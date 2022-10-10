2,738 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 2.4 %

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $90.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38.

