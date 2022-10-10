35,613 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

