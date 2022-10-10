46,701 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.