4,795 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DTM opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

