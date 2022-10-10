8PAY Price Hits $0.0055 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One 8PAY token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $328,350.05 and $108,172.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

8PAY Token Profile

8PAY launched on April 5th, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 tokens. The official message board for 8PAY is 8pay.medium.com. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8PAY (8PAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. 8PAY has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 60,010,875 in circulation. The last known price of 8PAY is 0.00550424 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $75,519.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://8pay.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

