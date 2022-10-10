A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Lowered to $54.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

