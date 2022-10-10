A2DAO Price Tops $0.0501 (ATD)

A2DAO (ATD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, A2DAO has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One A2DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. A2DAO has a market cap of $857,118.00 and $99,674.00 worth of A2DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get A2DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

A2DAO Profile

A2DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. A2DAO’s total supply is 17,124,457 coins. A2DAO’s official Twitter account is @a2dao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. A2DAO’s official website is a2dao.com.

Buying and Selling A2DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project.The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows getting the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as A2DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade A2DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy A2DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for A2DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for A2DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.