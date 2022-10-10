Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $257.09 on Monday. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.78. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

