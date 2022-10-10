Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Accolade Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $817.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

