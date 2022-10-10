Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS stock opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $4,741,864. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

