Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.61.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

