Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in NCR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NCR Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:NCR opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.