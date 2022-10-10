Advisor Resource Council Invests $785,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.