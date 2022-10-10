Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.