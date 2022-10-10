Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
