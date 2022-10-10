Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aena S.M.E. Price Performance
Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $10.30 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
