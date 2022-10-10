Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $10.30 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

