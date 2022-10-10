Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Buys £5,917.05 in Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Anastasia Deulina acquired 21,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £5,917.05 ($7,149.65).
Afentra Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AET stock opened at GBX 27.90 ($0.34) on Monday. Afentra plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.41). The stock has a market cap of £61.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 37.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.34.
