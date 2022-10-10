Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Buys £5,917.05 in Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Anastasia Deulina acquired 21,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £5,917.05 ($7,149.65).

Afentra Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AET stock opened at GBX 27.90 ($0.34) on Monday. Afentra plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.41). The stock has a market cap of £61.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 37.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.34.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

