Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 18th

Shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 18th.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 0.7 %

AIRI stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Air Industries Group worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

