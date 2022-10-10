AJ Bell (LON:AJB) PT Lowered to GBX 270

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($3.93).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

AJB stock opened at GBX 302.80 ($3.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,028.00. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.20 ($5.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 285.19.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

