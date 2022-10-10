Akita Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.69 Million (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $353,749.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Akita Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akita Inu Token Profile

Akita Inu’s genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Akita Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,179,810,068,339 tokens. The official website for Akita Inu is akita.network. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @akita_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akita Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Akita Inu (AKITA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Akita Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Akita Inu is 0.00000012 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $266,628.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://akita.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akita Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

