Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $115,200.00

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis Delphi has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Akropolis Delphi has a market capitalization of $115,200.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis Delphi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Akropolis Delphi Token Profile

Akropolis Delphi’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Akropolis Delphi is medium.com/akropolis. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis Delphi’s official website is delphi.akropolis.io.

Buying and Selling Akropolis Delphi

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Akropolis Delphi has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Akropolis Delphi is 0.00382699 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25,014.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://delphi.akropolis.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis Delphi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis Delphi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

