Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $16.85 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,069 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

